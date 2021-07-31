Giants sign Joe Looney, Damion Willis

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Joe Looney has followed his former Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett, to the Giants.

Looney signed with the Giants on Saturday, the team announced.

The Giants also signed linebacker Todd Davis and receiver Damion Willis. Davis’ signing previously was reported.

Looney is entering his ninth NFL season. He has played 104 regular-season games, with 42 starts for San Francisco, Tennessee and Dallas.

He spent the previous five seasons with the Cowboys, the first four of those with Garrett.

In 2020, Looney started 12 games, 11 games at center and one at right guard. He appeared in 13 games, the first time he did not play a full 16-game season since 2015, his lone season with the Titans.

Willis was cut by the Broncos on July 20 after signing with them in mid-May. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent for the Bengals in 2019, appearing in 10 games. He caught nine passes for 82 yards as a rookie.

Cincinnati waived Willis last August. He also spent time with the Browns and Jaguars in 2020 but did not appear in any games last season.