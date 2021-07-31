Joe Judge “very encouraged” with Kenny Golladay

USA Today

After signing a big contract this offseason, wide receiver Kenny Golladay has reportedly not made a lot of big plays in the first few days of Giants training camp. But Giants coach Joe Judge says he’s been nothing but impressed.

Judge said Golladay is already showing that he’s the kind of player the Giants need in their facility.

“One thing I’ve been very encouraged with Kenny is, first off, the guy is tremendous to work with in meetings,” Judge said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I mean, this guy is keyed in, focused, locked in, like he’s staring through you the whole time. He’s absorbing everything. He’s very, very ahead on how he pays attention in meetings and he carries it over to the field. Mentally, he’s really caught up really fast on what we’re asking him to do.”

With his four-year, $72 million contract, Golladay is expected to be a major part of the team Judge wants to build. So far, Judge says Golladay is meeting his lofty expectations.