Lions watched Melissa Gonzalez (wife of David Blough) advance to semis in 400m hurdles

Getty Images

Melissa Gonzalez, the wife of Lions backup quarterback David Blough, is running in the Olympics. The Lions has a watch party on TV last night to cheer her on.

Gonzalez, a member of the Colombian delegation to the Olympics in Tokyo, successfully advanced to the semifinals in the 400m hurdles.

“It was outstanding,” coach Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That was pretty cool, man. It was a moment.”

Before the event, the Lions posted a video wishing Gonzalez luck.

Presumably, there’s no kneecap biting in track. That’s probably the only way Campbell could have liked the moment even more.

To see whether any kneecap biting will happen in track and field or elsewhere during the Olympics, tune in to the networks of NBC and/or log in to Peacock.