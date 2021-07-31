Matt Nagy: Teams are “absolutely” going to look at Nick Foles

Getty Images

At this time last year, the Bears were looking at Nick Foles as a potential starting quarterback after acquiring him in a trade with the Jaguars.

With Andy Dalton and Justin Fields on hand, Foles isn’t in the running for the starting job in Chicago this summer. He’s set to be a third-stringer if he remains with the Bears, but his name has come up as an experienced backup option for other clubs who might be interested in trading for his services.

On Saturday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he “absolutely” thinks that calls are going to come for Foles before the start of the regular season.

“And you’re talking about a Super Bowl MVP and a guy that’s started a lot of games,” Nagy said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “He’s had a really interesting career in so many ways that I just think that he deserves that. I mean, anybody that’s had the career he has is somebody that’s always going to be . . . for all teams, as a third string guy, teams are going to look at guys like him.”

Nagy said he and Foles have not discussed the possibility of a trade because that’s “out of our control” and he credited the veteran’s approach to a role that’s much different than the one he played when he first came to the club.