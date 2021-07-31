N’Keal Harry: I’m a Patriot right now and I’m very OK with being a Patriot

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has asked to be traded, but until that happens, he says he’s doing his job in New England.

“I’m a Patriot right now,” Harry said, via the Boston Herald. “I’m very OK with being a Patriot.”

Harry said that once he set foot on the practice field for training camp, the trade request wasn’t his priority.

“I’m not worried about anything trade-wise right now,” Harry said. “I’m at New England Patriots training camp, and I’m just trying to improve every day.”

A 2019 first-round draft pick of the Patriots, Harry has been a disappointment in New England, and there’s no guarantee that any team will give up anything to acquire him in a trade, or that he’ll even make the Patriots’ 53-man roster if he isn’t traded. So Harry might as well make the most of his opportunities in camp now, because he may not have many NFL opportunities left.