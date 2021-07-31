Packers place Simon Stepaniak on reserve/retired

Getty Images

Offensive guard Simon Stepaniak missed the past two practices of training camp for personal reasons. On Saturday, the Packers announced they placed Stepaniak on the reserve/retired list.

Stepaniak was running as the No. 2 right guard.

The Packers drafted Stepaniak in the sixth round in 2020, but he never played a down in the NFL.

During his senior season, Stepaniak tore an anterior cruciate ligament before Indiana’s Gator Bowl appearance. He underwent surgery in January 2020 and spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve.

The Packers activated from injured reserve for the final four regular-season games of last season, but he was inactive for all four.

Stepaniak made 31 career starts at Indiana.