Browns, Nick Chubb reach agreement on extension

Nick Chubb said last month that Cleveland was where he wanted to stay, and indeed he will for the foreseeable future.

The Browns have reached agreement on an extension with the running back, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

It is a three-year extension worth $36.6 million with $20 million fully guaranteed, a source tells PFT.

Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal due to make $3.384 million in base salary in 2021.

He finished seventh in the league last season with 1,067 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns despite playing only 12 games. He ranked second among qualified running backs in averaging 5.6 yards per carry in 2020.

Chubb has 3,557 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns along with 72 receptions for 577 yards and two receiving touchdowns in 44 career games since the Browns made him a second-round choice in 2018.