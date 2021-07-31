Washington placing Brandon Scherff and David Sharpe on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Washington will put two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after Saturday’s practice that offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and David Sharpe are both headed to the COVID-19 list.

That will give the Football Team six players total on the list: Scherff, Sharpe, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, receiver Curtis Samuel, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, and safety Chris Miller.

Washington is among the league’s least-vaccinated teams, which Rivera admitted this week has made him “beyond frustrated” as an immune-deficient cancer survivor. Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the team’s vaccination rate is now above 70 percent as of Saturday.

Rivera has continued to talk to players about getting vaccinated.

“I just think it’s a matter of these guys being educated and understanding,” Rivera said Saturday, via Jhabvala. “I’ve gotten the sense that there are some guys that have dug in so hard for so long that they’re not going to back down.”

Rivera also noted that Washington is hoping to get more players vaccinated on Sunday.