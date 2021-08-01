Aldon Smith, who says he was “kind of fat last year,” hopes to play at a lower weight in 2021

Getty Images

Pass rusher Aldon Smith made a big splash in his first month back in the NFL last year as a member of the Cowboys. He may have made a bigger splash all season long if he wasn’t so big.

Smith, talking to reporters on Saturday, said that he hopes to play at a lower weight in 2021.

“I was pretty heavy last year, and I wanted to drop some weight to get used being back at the weight I prefer,” Smith said. “I was in the [2]60’s, [2]70’s, I was kind of fat last year.”

A dominant edge rusher early in his career with the 49ers (he had 42 sacks in his first 43 regular-season games), the Seahawks have experimented with using him inside and outside.

“I feel like I can play anywhere,” he said. “The game is different when you are playing inside. Everything happens much quicker but like I said, I feel like I can play anywhere. I think I’m more naturally an edge and that’s where I’m most productive at.”

Productive is what he hopes to be, as he makes up for time lost by five years out of football.

“Every day I just try to get better,” Smith said. “As long as I keep that mentality and keep learning and keep developing, the sky is still the limit for me. I feel like I still have a lot left in the tank and a lot to offer to this game.”

Here’s hoping that he does. Smith has fought his way back from significant adversity, and his success will inspire others dealing with similar issues to do the same.