Ausin Reiter had a Giants tryout on Saturday

Chiefs center Austin Reiter became a free agent in March. He’s still looking for a new home.

Most recently, Reiter had a tryout with the Giants.

Early on, the Chiefs made Reiter an offer. That door apparently closed when they signed Austin Blythe.

More recently, Reiter visited the Bengals and the Texans.

With the Giants signing Joe Looney on Saturday, however, it looks like Reiter won’t be joining the team any time soon.

The Giants also tried out receiver Jonathan Adams and Damion Willis on Saturday, before signing Willis.