Bills want new stadium to be completely funded by taxpayer money

August 1, 2021
For most new stadiums funded by public money, taxpayers don’t foot the full bill. In Buffalo, that’s what the Bills want the citizens to do.

According to Tom Precious of the Buffalo News, Pegula Sports and Entertainment has made a $1.5 billion proposal for a new Bills stadium and renovation costs for the arena in which the Buffalo Sabres play hockey. Per the report, the proposal asks for the full cost of the new Bills stadium to be covered by public funds.

Per the report, that’s a “non-starter.”

And here’s the kicker from the article, the thing that will be met with a loud and hostile reaction from any Bills fans in Buffalo who refuse to acknowledge the reality that football is business: “The team has made no overt threats, sources say, to leave Buffalo if it doesn’t get the full funding request, but it has made clear to government negotiators that there are other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.”

Here’s the basic reality when it comes to stadium politics. Owners ask for free money to keep the team where it is. If that money isn’t available, they look to other cities that would be willing to foot the bill — either as leverage or as a true and genuine alternative.

That’s why the Raiders left Oakland. They couldn’t get much (or any) public money to stay where they were. They got a huge amount of it to move to Las Vegas. So they did.

And if a team will be paying for its own stadium (Bills co-owner Kim Pegula previously has said they can’t afford to do that), it makes sense to pay for that stadium in a larger market and/or one that will allow the venue to host as many other events as possible.

That’s why the Rams left St. Louis. Stan Kroenke, who could have gotten significant public money in St. Louis, decided to write the check for his own place because he believes that it will pay for itself and then some.

In Buffalo, it’s too early to suspect that the Bills may move. However, the Pegulas may need to persuade state and local officials that they’re willing to move the team in order to get the kind of public money they want.

It’s also entirely possible that the 100-percent proposal is merely an opener, and that the Bills are willing to partially fund the stadium with Pegula money or PSLs. Regardless, the bottom line surely falls somewhere between 100 percent and zero; the fact that they want it all to be covered by taxpayer money suggests that the drop-dead amount is closer to 100 than zero.

We’ll see where it goes from here. The Pegulas reportedly want a quick resolution. The current lease expires in 2023. So the clock is ticking, and the battle lines are beginning to come into focus. At a time when Bills fans have a reason to be excited about their team, they soon may have to begin worrying about its potential exit.

  1. Buffalo residents should tell the Pegulas to pound sand. If they have “extra” tax money, give it back to the individuals who overpaid. If they don’t, then they can’t afford to pay for a new stadium. Perhaps the Pegulas should sell the tram to an owner who can afford the build his own stadium.

  3. The taxes that an NFL team brings to an area certainly justify the expenditure. And the Bills may be one of the major industries in Buffalo. Buffalo should decide to offer 3/4 of the expenses.

  5. The city itself will benefit monetitarily by funding the stadium which brings the crowds and their cash to the area.

    Otherwise option 2 is to let the bills move to a different locale and let that cities businesses reap the rewards.

  9. This is how billionaires stay billionaires, get someone else to pay for everything. Tell them no. The tax money spent is never recouped by the City and there’s several studies that prove so.

  11. Looks like the Bills will indeed be moving out of Buffalo. Welcome your new Toronto Bills!

  12. If you want to be a big time city, you have to have professional sports. Just build the stadium. No crying. No handwringing. Do you think the citizens of Buffalo will be happier without the Bills? Of course not. Yes it is corporate welfare, but sports teams aren’t like any other corporation. They are a part of the fabric of a city. Just build it and move on with a clear conscience.

  13. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross paid for their stadium renovation and new practice facility out of his own pocket because the City, County, and State didn’t want to help.

  14. The city should counter with agreeing to pay for the stadium in exchange for a 50% stake in the team.

  15. Buffalo definitely needs a new Stadium. That said, as the owners, you assume all business risks and profits, and EXPENSES. If they want a new Stadium then pay for it. Cities need to stop the billionaire welfare.

  16. Toronto is not paying for a stadium for the Bills. The Calgary Flames can’t even get the stadium built that they were promised when they moved the team. That was a 50/50 split in public and private money and it’s on hold over a $70 million projected cost overrun. A NFL stadium would be 3 or 4 times as much to cost and Canada won’t be paying for it.

  17. The Pegulas ruined the Sabres for area fans, and it looks like they’re now doing the same with the Bills.

  19. I’d rather see my favorite NFL team walk than jeopardize the financial future of my City. What an insulting proposal by the Pegula’s.

  21. And once again, the NFL ownership model looks for a public handout, For the vast majority of citizens tickets are not affordable for a stadium their taxes would buy. I’d rather see them sell share of theam to raise cash to let the people who actually consume football pay for it.

  22. Sometimes “taxpayer” funded stadiums make sense, for instance, the stadium build would be funded by municipal bond issues by city/state at far lower interest expense than the football team could obtain; then the football team has an agreement to pay lease payments to the municipality for use of the stadium. In addition, the municipality can have an agreement to use the stadium for events outside of football to hold other sporting events or concerts/events outside of the football schedule which also pays the municipality leasing fees for use. In addition this creates a lot of employment opportunities for the local economy as well as entertaining for the local community and tourist attractions for the local economy. If properly designed and managed not only can the municipality be made whole on the bond issues but create profit as well. The probably with this is expecting the government to properly manage anything.

