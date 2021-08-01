Bruce Arians: Bucs will be 92 percent vaccinated by August 13, close to 100 percent by season

Getty Images

Bruce Arians has no doubt that the Buccaneers will get their players vaccinated by the time the season starts.

Arians said the Bucs will be at 92 percent fully vaccinated by August 13. That suggests that a significant number of Buccaneers players got their second shots yesterday, and that by August 13 they’ll have hit the two weeks after their second shots that makes a person fully vaccinated. Arians indicated that more players are planning to get vaccinated after that.

“It’s all personal decisions and education. By August 13th we’ll be 92 percent,” he said. “We will be close to 100 percent, at least 98 percent.”

Of course, players who are on the roster bubble have to worry that they’ll get cut if they don’t get vaccinated. One way teams can get close to 100 percent vaccinated is to cut close to 100 percent of their unvaccinated players. Arians is right that it’s ultimately the players’ personal decision, but players have to understand that if they want to make a roster, getting vaccinated is the decision to make.