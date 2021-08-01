Bruce Arians: Joe Tryon carving out a nice role for himself

Getty Images

Knee surgery delayed first-round pick Joe Tryon’s on-field debut with the Buccaneers this spring and he opted out of playing at the University of Washington last year, but it sounds like the edge rusher has made up for lost time.

Tryon’s name came up during Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians’ press conference on Sunday and Arians said that the rookie has “more than” met the expectations that the team has for him.

“He hasn’t been in pads in, what, two years? He’s whipping a lot of guys’ asses,” Arians said. “That says a lot about him. He’s carving out a real, real nice role for himself.”

Arians included starting tackles Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs among the players who have come up short against Tryon, who will join Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul as pass rushing options during his rookie season in Tampa.