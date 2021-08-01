Buccaneers will have a Monday morning watch party for Anna Cockrell’s Olympics run

Getty Images

Several NFL players have family members competing in the Olympics. On Monday morning, the Buccaneers will witness a teammate’s sister continue her quest for gold.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the Buccaneers will gather before practice, at 7:55 a.m. ET, to watch Anna Cockrell, the sister of cornerback Ross Cockrell, take part in the third semifinal of the 400 meter hurdles.

“She’s worked hard her entire life for this, and I’m just super excited for her,” Ross Cockrell said, via Laine. “She’s an absolute animal on the track. I have a ton of respect for what she does.”

“We’re going to try to have everybody,” coach Bruce Arians said. “Every TV in the building will be on her running. So we’re excited about that.”

The Olympics are being broadcast by the networks of NBC, with plenty of the events streaming live on Peacock.