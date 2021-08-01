Dolphins place Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Cethan Carter on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

With Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey testing positive for COVID-19, it stood to reason that some players likely were headed to the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team announced it has placed three tight ends on the list.

Tight ends Cethan Carter, Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen now are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It is not known for certain whether the players were high-risk close contacts or tested positive for the coronavirus.

High-risk close contacts must isolate five days. Fully vaccinated players do not need to isolate after exposure.

Carter joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18. He played 46 career games with five starts in four seasons with Cincinnati before leaving for the Dolphins.

Gesicki has appeared in 47 games with 21 starts over three seasons with the Dolphins. He has 126 career receptions for 1,475 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Shaheen joined the Dolphins in a trade from Chicago on July 26, 2020. He played in all 16 games with five starts for Miami in 2020, totaling 12 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns.