Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Robert Quinn, sets Olympic record in 100M hurdles

Lions quarterback David Blough has some company when it comes to taking some time out from training camp to keep an eye on the results of women’s hurdles races at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished first in the 100 meter hurdles semifinals on Sunday and ran the race in an Olympic record-setting time of 12.26 seconds. Camacho-Quinn is the younger sister of Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn and runs for Puerto Rico, which is where their mother was born.

Blough’s wife Melissa Gonzalez qualified for the semifinals of the 400 meter hurdles earlier this weekend. Her next race is at 7:55 a.m. Eastern time.

It’s the second time that Camacho-Quinn has participated in the Olympics. She failed to make the finals in 2016 after hitting a hurdle during her semifinal heat in Rio.

Camacho-Quinn’s bid for a gold medal will go off at 10:50 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday night.