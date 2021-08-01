Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL opener is like David against Goliath

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recognizes that his team is the underdog when the NFL opens the 2021 season in Tampa Bay on Thursday, September 9.

Jones likened the Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup to the biblical story of David and Goliath, and said he’s just praying that his team can compete with the defending Super Bowl champions.

“We’re going to have a lot of prayer, so we could get the courage to show up,” Jones said, via NFL Media. “Let me tell you this: world-champion Tom Brady, Tampa, great atmosphere — what a better opportunity to step up there and be David against Goliath.”

Jones is using a bit of hyperbole, but his Cowboys are 6.5-point underdogs in Tampa Bay, and it would undoubtedly be a major surprise if the Cowboys were to win. Then again, David did beat Goliath.