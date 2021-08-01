Marcus Maye on contract: 17 weeks to be best I can be, then cross that line again

Getty Images

Jets safety Marcus Maye hoped to land a long-term deal this offseason, but he said on Saturday that he “wasn’t happy and I wasn’t satisfied” with the offers that the Jets sent his way after using the franchise tag.

That might not have been Maye’s desired outcome, but it hasn’t soured him on the prospect of remaining with the Jets beyond this season. Maye said he “would love to be here” for the long term and explained his outlook to what will happen during and after the 2021 season.

“I’ve got 17 weeks to be the best that I can be — and once we get to that point, we’ll cross that line again,” Maye said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com.

Maye knows that things might not play out any better in those negotiations because he “was right there with” Jamal Adams when things went south between him and the Jets. For now, though, taking care of business on the field will be the safety’s top priority.