QB Case Cookus working out for Vikings Monday

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are set to have just one of the quarterbacks on their 90-man roster available for practice this week, so they’ll be looking at a potential addition at the position on Monday.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that the team will have Case Cookus in for a workout. Cookus played at Northern Arizona and has spent time with the Giants and Broncos since going undrafted last year.

Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, which led to Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley being ruled out of practice because they were high-risk close contacts. Jake Browning was the only quarterback at Saturday’s practice and is currently set to be the only one available in the coming days as high-risk close contacts must isolate for five days if they are not fully vaccinated.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Saturday he is “frustrated, not just with my football players who didn’t get vaccinated, but I’m frustrated with everybody” who has not been vaccinated yet.