Report: Carson Wentz will rest, will not have immediate surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Getty Images

The big question in Indianapolis is when quarterback Carson Wentz will be able to get back on the field after suffering a foot injury and the answer may not be known for a while.

Word from the team on Saturday was that there’s no timetable and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the initial treatment plan won’t bring one into focus for a bit.

Rapoport reports that Wentz is going to rest his foot and do other rehab work over the next few days rather than have surgery. If all goes well, Wentz could be able to play in the season opener. If not, surgery will be back on the table and an operation is expected to keep him out for the start of the regular season.

The ultimate answer to the question of Wentz’s return date will be of interest to the Eagles as well. If he plays 75 percent of the offensive snaps this year or 70 percent while piloting the Colts to the playoffs, the Eagles get a first-round pick in 2022. If not, a second-rounder goes to Philadelphia.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Report: Carson Wentz will rest, will not have immediate surgery

  1. It sucks for Wentz just how short his leash is, at least when it comes to the fans. I hope Indy gives him a chance to succeed, but I am sure he knows all too well how quickly that relationship can turn sour.

  4. This rest thing over surgery never works out. It’s just going to lead to reaggrevation and then surgery in offseason.

  7. They could have traded their #21 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a 3rd and a 4th to the NYJ’s, and selected Mac Jones at #14 ahead of New England. It would have been cheaper than what they are paying for Wentz, even if Wentz doesn’t hit the accelerators on the 2022 conditional pick (either a 2nd or a 1st) they have to pay on top of the 2021 3rd rounder. Plus they added all that money to their salary cap to pay Wentz because of the deal he signed in Philly. Jones would come on a rookie deal with a 5th year option. A 3rd and 4th rounder would have been dirt cheap to get a first round QB and the commensurate rookie salary cap friendly deal. They should have done this even with Wentz in the fold, knowing his history. Somebody has some splainin’ to do.

  9. Going to be one of those trivia questions down the line. This QB never played a down for a team who had made him their franchise QB. They then had a horrible season, drafted his replacement, and he was let go subsequently.

  10. Sleep? Wentz will take the season off. Captain Lollypop by golly sure do like those Cornfields in Indy.

  11. Watch Eagles, fans…Wentz will play 69% of snaps and the Colts will sneak into the playoffs and then get hot and go deep.

    Ha.

    Seriously, though, rest and “playing on it anyway” is a recipe for disaster. Just get the surgery, kid.

    Even this decision sounds how a “hero ball” guy like Wentz would elect to deal with an injury.

  13. If this guy can’t stay healthy in no contact pre season practice, how do the Colts brass think this guy does when there are 300 pound world class athletes trying to hit him ?

  15. Cornfields in Indy? The 12th largest city in the country? Shows how clueless you are. California has more farmland and farms than Indiana so let’s say L.A. and SF are in the cornfields too genius.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.