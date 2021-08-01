Report: Carson Wentz will rest, will not have immediate surgery

Getty Images

The big question in Indianapolis is when quarterback Carson Wentz will be able to get back on the field after suffering a foot injury and the answer may not be known for a while.

Word from the team on Saturday was that there’s no timetable and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the initial treatment plan won’t bring one into focus for a bit.

Rapoport reports that Wentz is going to rest his foot and do other rehab work over the next few days rather than have surgery. If all goes well, Wentz could be able to play in the season opener. If not, surgery will be back on the table and an operation is expected to keep him out for the start of the regular season.

The ultimate answer to the question of Wentz’s return date will be of interest to the Eagles as well. If he plays 75 percent of the offensive snaps this year or 70 percent while piloting the Colts to the playoffs, the Eagles get a first-round pick in 2022. If not, a second-rounder goes to Philadelphia.