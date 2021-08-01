Titans claim Sam Ficken off waivers

Getty Images

The Titans hired a new coach to help with their kickers this week and they made a change to James Wilhoit’s charges on Sunday.

The team announced that they have claimed Sam Ficken off of waivers. They waived undrafted rookie waived kicker Blake Haubeil while keeping Tucker McCann on the roster.

Ficken was let go by the Jets after kicking for them in 24 games over the last two seasons. He was 32-of-42 on field goals and 35-of-41 on extra points with the AFC East club. He opened his career with the Rams and made 3-of-6 field goals and 14-of-15 extra points in four games for them.

Wilhoit is a former University of Tennessee kicker who was working as a private coach before joining the Titans in a role that doesn’t have a formal title at the moment.