Titans sign Luke Stocker, take Bud Dupree off COVID list

The Titans made a handful of roster moves on Saturday that included the addition of a veteran tight end to the roster.

Luke Stocker has agreed to a contract with the team. It’s his second stint in Tennessee as Stocker also played for the club in 2017 and 2018.

Stocker spent the last two seasons in Atlanta and caught 15 passes for 116 yards in 32 games. He had 16 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns during his previous run with the Titans. The 10-year vet opened his career as a Bucs fourth-round pick in 2011.

The Titans also announced that they have activated pass rusher Bud Dupree from the COVID-19 reserve list. Dupree remains on the physically unable to perform list, so he has not been cleared to practice with the team at this point.

Defensive back Quenton Meeks was waived and tackle Brandon Kemp was placed on injured reserve to round out the day’s moves in Nashville.