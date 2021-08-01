Vikings also working out quarterback Jackson Erdmann on Monday

Getty Images

The Vikings are desperate. With three quarterbacks on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team is in need of arms this week.

Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19, and Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were high-risk close contacts, requiring Cousins and Stanley to quarantine for at least five days. Jake Browning was the only quarterback at Saturday’s practice.

The Vikings will work out quarterbacks Case Cookus, which was reported earlier in the day, and Jackson Erdmann on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings did not practice Saturday. They practice in pads for the first time Monday.

Erdmann went to St. John’s University, a D-III school, where he threw for 5,040 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2019. He went undrafted in 2020 and never has signed with an NFL team but did play in the Fan Controlled Football League.

Erdmann also worked out for the Vikings on July 24, throwing to Dede Westbrook. The Vikings signed Westbrook the following day.