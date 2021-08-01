Washington places Daron Payne on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

There’s another one in Washington.

The Football Team announced Sunday that defensive tackle Daron Payne has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Payne is Washington’s seventh player to go on the COVID list in the last few days. The club already had placed offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, offensive lineman David Sharpe, offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, receiver Curtis Samuel, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, and safety Chris Miller COVID reserve.

It’s not currently known if Payne tested positive or is a close contact of someone who did. If Payne is unvaccinated and tested positive, then he’ll be away from the team for at least 10 days. If he tested positive and is vaccinated, Payne will be eligible to return to the team once he has two negative tests that are 24 hours apart.

But Washington has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the league. Head coach Ron Rivera said recently that he hopes Washington’s players will consider that he is immune deficient and get vaccinated.

Washington picked up Payne’s fifth-year option in the spring. He’s recorded 166 tackles, 10.0 sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 47 career games.