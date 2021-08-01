Xavien Howard: I hope it gets better, it’s up to Dolphins

Getty Images

In the statement he issued upon reporting to Dolphins camp, cornerback Xavien Howard said he wants a trade and that he showed up to avoid daily fines of $50,000 until the team moves him.

Howard left practice on Thursday with an ankle injury and it looked like that might be the start of a “hold in” that kept him off the field until the Dolphins granted his request. Howard was back on the practice field Saturday, however, and his comments to reporters later in the day were a bit softer than what he said in the statement.

Howard referenced his desire for a new contract when he said it is “up to the Dolphins” to find a way to fix the relationship. He also said he’s hopeful that can happen.

“Sure. I hope it gets better,” Howard said. “It’s a process. I’m hearing this and hearing that but nothing is getting done right now. Right now, I’m just here — out here every day, supporting the team and out here working.”

Howard said “I’m here” when asked what he’d do if the Dolphins neither trade him nor give him a new conract, but it does seem that acrimony will remain in the air until one of those two things comes to fruition.