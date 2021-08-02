Alvin Kamara ready for whatever Saints have planned for him post-Drew Brees

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints threw 522 passes last season. They ran the ball 494 times, with Alvin Kamara carrying the ball 187 times.

With Drew Brees now gone as QB1, everyone, especially Fantasy players, wants to know if Kamara’s workload will increase. The running back had 270 total touches in 15 games last season.

“I don’t look at it as a load,” Kamara told Jim Trotter of NFL Media. “I look at as I’m doing what I’ve got to do to help my team. I’m doing my job. A load sounds like a burden, but for me, it’s a blessing. If I go from six carries a game to 12 carries a game, that’s not bad. That’s not a load. They’re showing love.”

Kamara ranks second in scrimmage yards (6,164) and total touchdowns (59) since the Saints made him a third-round choice in 2017. His total touchdowns, which includes one 106-yard kickoff return for a score, trail only Terrell Davis (61) and LaDainian Tomlinson (60) for most touchdowns in a player’s first four seasons.

He has averaged 11 carries and five receptions per game for his career.

Kamara, though, enters the season as the face of the team’s offense with Brees retired and Michael Thomas rehabbing from ankle surgery.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can contribute,” Kamara said. “My job as a running back and a leader is to make [the quarterback’s] job as easy as possible. So whatever they need.”