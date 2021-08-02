Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence in “really good shape,” but still on PUP list

Getty Images

The Cowboys continue to practice without wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, but head coach Mike McCarthy gave a positive update on their conditions Sunday.

Cooper and Lawrence are on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason surgery — Cooper on his ankle, Lawrence on his back — to correct issues from last season. McCarthy said both men are recovering well, although their activation from the list will still take some time.

“They’re both in really good shape,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “Amari, he looks great. Everything’s been extremely positive from the strength staff. I know him and [the trainers] were trying to talk about a potential timeline of when he thinks he’ll come off of PUP. We’re still working through that. His weight is as low as it’s been since I’ve worked with him. He looks great. And D-Law, same deal. He’s in tremendous shape. Those timelines will be discussed here probably in about a week.”

The Cowboys kick off the preseason against the Steelers on Thursday night. It doesn’t sound like either player will be activated before that game, but it sounds like they could be on the practice field by the time the Cowboys face the Cardinals on August 13.