Bengals activate Cam Sample off PUP list

The Bengals will have another rookie on the field this week.

The club announced defensive end Cam Sample has passed his physical and is now off the physically unable to perform list.

Sample was dealing with a hamstring injury but was considered day-to-day.

Cincinnati selected Sample with the 111th overall pick in the fourth round out of Tulane. He was a first-team All-AAC selection in 2020. He registered 52 total tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks with one forced fumble in his final collegiate season. Overall he had 11.5 sacks and 22.0 tackles for loss in 46 games at Tulane.