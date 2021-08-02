Bill Belichick: N’Keal Harry and I had a good conversation, have a good relationship

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 2, 2021, 9:24 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry made waves in early July when his representation publicly requested a trade on his behalf.

But to this point, Harry has not been traded. He reported to training camp and has reportedly flashed during practice. A few days ago, he even told reporters that he’s “very OK” with being a Patriot, noting that once he got on the field the trade request was no longer on his mind.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked on Monday if he could foresee Harry continuing to be a part of the team despite last month’s trade request.

“N’Keal and I have talked about it,” Belichick said in his press conference. “We had a good conversation, have a good relationship. So I’m not going to get into all that.”

Belichick also noted that Harry, like the rest of New England’s wide receivers, is improving.

“N’Keal’s in good condition, is working hard, and just, again, keep taking it day by day and as the competition unfolds see how things stack up everywhere — not just with him but all the way across the board,” Belichick said. “It’s the same for everybody.”

The 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft, Harry has made only 45 receptions for 414 yards with four touchdowns in his first two seasons. He was on the field for 58 percent of New England’s offensive snaps last year, appearing in 14 games with nine starts.

2 responses to “Bill Belichick: N’Keal Harry and I had a good conversation, have a good relationship

  1. BB the GM’s early draft round picks are killing BB the Coach. He would be better off letting Scott Zolak make the picks for him

    —————————————————————————
    Yes, it looks bad on the surface but what doesn’t seem to get mentioned all that much was that he was hurt his rookie year in training camp, he was coming into what many believe to be one of the most complex & difficult offensive systems in the NFL, Brady had already checked out & had no real interest in helping in the kids development, last year had no real camp to speak of due to the pandemic & that stunted many rookie & 2nd year guys growth & MOST OF ALL, he had a QB that was NOT CONDUCIVE to help or assist in the growth of a key position because he was new & quite frankly STUNK in so many aspects in the passing game he hurt all the receivers….
    Just keeping it real…

