Bill Belichick: N’Keal Harry and I had a good conversation, have a good relationship

Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry made waves in early July when his representation publicly requested a trade on his behalf.

But to this point, Harry has not been traded. He reported to training camp and has reportedly flashed during practice. A few days ago, he even told reporters that he’s “very OK” with being a Patriot, noting that once he got on the field the trade request was no longer on his mind.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked on Monday if he could foresee Harry continuing to be a part of the team despite last month’s trade request.

“N’Keal and I have talked about it,” Belichick said in his press conference. “We had a good conversation, have a good relationship. So I’m not going to get into all that.”

Belichick also noted that Harry, like the rest of New England’s wide receivers, is improving.

“N’Keal’s in good condition, is working hard, and just, again, keep taking it day by day and as the competition unfolds see how things stack up everywhere — not just with him but all the way across the board,” Belichick said. “It’s the same for everybody.”

The 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft, Harry has made only 45 receptions for 414 yards with four touchdowns in his first two seasons. He was on the field for 58 percent of New England’s offensive snaps last year, appearing in 14 games with nine starts.