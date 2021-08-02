Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore: Let’s keep taking it day by day

Getty Images

Though Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has made it clear he’s unhappy with his current contract, he still reported to training camp.

But he’s been on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab the partially-torn quad that landed him on injured reserve last year.

Asked about Gilmore’s progress on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much of an update.

“Yeah, let’s keep taking it day by day,” Belichick said in his press conference. “It’s pretty much the same situation with a lot of those players. So again, see how each day goes. If it improves, then we move ahead. If it doesn’t, then we might have to pause until we can get things ready to move forward. So every day is kind of its own day and we’ll kind of just go day by day.”

Gilmore is one of several players on New England’s PUP list, the others being quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive linemen Chase Winovich and Byron Cowart, linebackers Terez Hall and Brandon King, and tight end Dalton Keene.