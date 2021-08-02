Bradley Chubb says he’ll be 100 percent for season opener

Getty Images

Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb had ankle surgery in May and missed the remainder of the team’s offseason work, but it doesn’t look like the ankle should be an issue for him come the start of the regular season.

Chubb avoided the physically unable to perform list to open camp and participated in team drills for the first time during Monday’s practice. Chubb said he felt “very comfortable” and like he is “like a brand-new person out there.” He also said he’ll be raring to go once it is time for Week 1.

“I’m going to be ready for September — 100 percent,” Chubb said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website.

Chubb tore his ACL in Week 4 of the 2019 season and Von Miller missed all of last season with an ankle injury, so it has been a while since the Broncos pass rush has been at full strength. Assuming neither plays hits a bump this month, that should change once this season gets underway.