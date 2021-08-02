Brandon Beane: Deadline for Josh Allen contract talks coming some time in preseason

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said recently that a contract extension is the least of his worries this summer and it won’t be long before it is off the list until next year.

The Bills kick off their preseason schedule next week and General Manager Brandon Beane said on WGR 550 on Monday that the team will “probably put a deadline on [contract talks] at some point here in the preseason.” He didn’t share a specific date, but said an agreement will have to come soon or it won’t come until 2022.

“Hopefully we can get something done this year,” Beane said. “Josh knows him and I have had great conversations this spring, and summer, about it. He’ll play it out this year even if we can’t get something done. I promised him if we can’t get [an extension] done that we’ll pick it up as soon as we get to next offseason and try again.”

Neither Allen nor the Bills have shown overwhelming urgency to get something done this offseason. With a fifth-year option in place for 2022, there’s no chance that the quarterback will be leaving before talks can resume in the offseason. Should Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson sign extensions before they do, it might help push things toward a resolution in Buffalo.