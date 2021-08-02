Brian Flores thinks Xavien Howard talks are moving in right direction

Getty Images

Xavien Howard‘s return to the practice field was a brief one, but there was more positive news about the cornerback during Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ press conference on Monday.

Flores said that Howard will not practice because he had a setback with his ankle after getting on the field on Saturday. Howard requested a trade at the start of training camp, but said after that practice that he remains hopeful that the Dolphins will address his contract so he remains in Miami.

On Monday, Flores said that he thinks there’s progress being made on that front.

“As far as the contract we’ll continue to have dialogue and take it one step at a time. We are moving in the right direction,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Both sides still need to walk through it for the 2020 All-Pro to continue his career in a Dolphins uniform, but the door to a continued future in Miami looks more open than it did a week ago.