Cardinals considering re-signing Corey Peters after Monday workout

Defensive lineman Corey Peters didn’t re-sign with the Cardinals after the end of the 2020 season, but he may not be done in Arizona yet.

Peters worked out for the team on Monday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website, that the team is considering whether to bring him back to the roster.

The team is practicing without defensive end J.J. Watt, who is on the PUP list, and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips was out of practice Monday. Kingsbury indicated Phillips’ injury is on the minor side and isn’t expected to keep him out long.

Peters spent the last five seasons in Arizona and recorded 146 tackles and eight sacks in 67 games for the team.