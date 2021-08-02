Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks

Getty Images

As of Sunday afternoon, reports out of Indianapolis were that quarterback Carson Wentz would not have immediate surgery and would instead try to rehab his foot to get it better.

But those plans have changed.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that Wentz will have surgery later in the afternoon. The issue is with Wentz’s left foot and Reich said that it stems from a previous foot injury. According to Reich, the surgery will be to remove a piece of bone from Wentz’s foot that became loose and caused pain.

Reich said the timetable on Wentz’s return is a very wide 5-12 weeks. The Colts will know more about the timetable following the surgery.

The head coach added that the team was not that close to having Wentz simply rehab the injury, in part because it could come back midseason and take him out for the rest of it.

If Wentz is out for as many as 12 weeks, that could have significant implications on the conditions for the trade that sent the QB to Indianapolis. The Eagles are slated to receive a Colts first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the team’s 2021 offensive snaps, or 70 percent if the Colts make the playoffs. Otherwise, Philadelphia will receive a 2022 second-round pick to complete the deal.