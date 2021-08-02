DK Metcalf enjoyed his offseason diversions, but now he’s focused on football

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf made headlines this season with some non-football activities. He’s back to focusing on making headlines with his exploits on a football field.

He dabbled in track, running the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games. While finishing last, he nevertheless generated a respectable 10.37 seconds.

“It was fun,” Metcalf told reporters on Monday. “Not just focusing on football for twelve months out of the year. I can go do other things and just take my mind off all of this. So when I do get to come back and play football It’s that much more fun and, I get to do this for a living.”

It’s good that he doesn’t play baseball for a living, given his performance at the celebrity softball game held in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game. Metcalf struck out. In slow-pitch softball.

“I swore I wasn’t going to answer no questions about softball,” Metcalf said. “No, I was trying to kill it though. I went out there, I wanted to hit a home run.”

So what’s the next challenge for the multi-sport athlete?

“The Colts is the next challenge,” Metcalf said, referring to the team’s Week One opponent.

For Seahawks fans, that’s the best answer Metcalf could give.