Dolphins activate DeVante Parker, sign two tight ends

Getty Images

The Dolphins are set to get wide receiver DeVante Parker on the practice field.

Parker was placed on the physically unable to perform list when the Dolphins opened training camp last week, which left him ineligible to work out with the rest of the team. That restriction was lifted on Monday when the Dolphins announced Parker’s activation from the PUP list.

Wide receiver Preston Williams remains on the PUP list and the Dolphins announced that he has also been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Williams joins tight ends Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, and Cethan Carter on that list. Their absence leaves the team short on bodies at the position and they remedied that by signing Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. Cannella played at Auburn and Jackson finished his college days at Grambling after transferring from Florida.