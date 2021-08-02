Eagles call DeVonta Smith week to week with knee sprain

Getty Images

Eagles first-round draft pick Devonta Smith will be out for a while after a training camp injury.

The Eagles announced today that Smith has a knee sprain, and the team referred to his status as “week to week.”

The regular season is six weeks away, and the Eagles’ statement would seem to suggest Smith should be ready by then, but they likely won’t put him on the field for the August 12 preseason opener against the Steelers, and whether we’ll see him in the preseason at all remains to be seen.

A Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver at Alabama last year, Smith went to the Eagles with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and the Eagles are counting on him to emerge as their No. 1 receiver as a rookie.