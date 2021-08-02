Falcons sign Tuzar Skipper

Getty Images

The Falcons kicked off a new month by adding a new player to their defense.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Tuzar Skipper on Sunday. No corresponding move was needed to make room for Skipper on Atlanta’s roster.

Skipper spent last season with the Titans, but was waived in July when Tennessee signed John Simon. He had five tackles in four games for the Titans last season and also had three tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery in six games for the Giants during the 2019 season.

The Falcons signed linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee last week and both players will be trying to fill spots behind Deion Jones and Foye Oluokon on the depth chart.