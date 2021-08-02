Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib calling “select” games for Fox this year

Getty Images

It you liked hearing former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib calling some games last year, you’re in luck. He’ll be back in 2021.

Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Fox will deploy Gus Johnson and Talib for “select” games this season. That means, per Traina, six or seven games for the duo.

There should be more, frankly. But Johnson handles college football for Fox, reducing his availability. Here’s hoping that, come 2022, we get a full dose of Talib.

The rest of the Fox lineup consists of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth, Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma, Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston, and Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez. Also, Tom Rinaldi will join the “A” team at FOX, working one sideline while Erin Andrews handles the other.

Olsen debuts on the No. 2 for Fox. As Traina notes, that means he’ll call a playoff game in his first year on the job.