Jaguars activate Jamal Agnew from NFI

Getty Images

The Jaguars activated receiver Jamal Agnew from the active/non-football injury list, the team announced Monday.

Agnew went on the list Wednesday.

He signed a three-year, $14.25 million deal with the Jaguars in March.

Agnew, most known as a return specialist, averaged 12.7 yards per punt return and 28.0 yards per kick return for the Lions last season. He has four career punt returns for touchdowns — including one in 2020 — and one career kick return for a touchdown.

The Lions selected Agnew in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.