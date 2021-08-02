Jalen Hurts “getting a feel” for what Eagles coaches want me to do

Getty Images

It’s been a while since Nick Sirianni was hired as the Eagles head coach and the acclimation process for one of the team’s key players is an ongoing one.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts said on Monday that he knows “it’s important to continue to take coaching” from Sirianni, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson as he prepares for his first full season as the team’s starter. One of the things going on as Hurts takes that coaching is learning what those coaches want him to do as the leader of the offense.

“I think we’re taking steps every day,” Hurts said. “Getting comfortable in the offense and getting a feel for everything and more importantly getting a feel what coach Sirianni, coach BJ, and coach Steichen, what they want me to do and how they want me to do it. I clearly understand that they don’t want to take away any of my athleticism, but we haven’t gotten to a point where that’s needed to be displayed. We’re just playing ball, trying to execute, need the offense to be efficient in what we’re doing.”

Chatter about the Eagles trading for Deshaun Watson hasn’t gone away with the team at training camp, but Hurts is the man at the moment and getting him into a comfort zone by Week 1 is going to be a top priority for the Eagles until that changes.