Javon Kinlaw vows to be “one of the best guys to do this”

Getty Images

The 49ers made defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw the 14th overall choice in 2020. He finished with 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception return for a touchdown in the first 14 games before injuring his right knee in Week 15.

He missed the final two games and underwent surgery in January.

Kinlaw’s rehab allowed him to spend more time around Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, which he took full advantage of.

“I’ve been learning this whole time,” Kinlaw said Monday, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s been more learning for me than work, especially on pass rush being able to get with those two and pick their brains. I’m always looking to learn. I’m always trying to get better at everything I do.”

Kinlaw also has learned from his position coach, Kris Kocurek, who has had Kinlaw watching film of Ndamukong Suh‘s early years with the Lions. Kinlaw has big goals.

“One day I’m going to be able to look back and say I was one of the best guys to do this,” Kinlaw said. “That’s just the mindset that I have. It’s the mindset I’ve had since I started playing this game.

“I don’t care what anyone thinks about how I am right now or anything like that. I don’t care what they say. One day I will be that.”