Joe Judge: Saquon Barkley is making a lot of strides in ACL recovery

Getty Images

The Giants officially signed running back Alfred Morris on Monday, but head coach Joe Judge said that the move was not a reflection of concern about Saquon Barkley being ready for the 2021 season.

Judge said, via multiple reporters, that Barkley is “making a lot of strides” as he continues to work his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season. He added that the team sees “tangible progress” in the running back, but stopped short of setting any timeline for him to come off the physically unable to perform list and join the team’s practices.

In previous comments, Judge said that the team is “taking a big picture and a long-term view” of Barkley’s return in order to be sure he’ll stay on the field once he fully returns to action.

Until that point, Morris will join Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Gary Brightwell, Mike Weber, and Sandro Platzgummer as the active Giants tailbacks.