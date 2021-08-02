John Brown: I wanted to be a part of this offense with Derek Carr

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Brown has been a part of several offenses and has experienced plenty of success since entering the league back in 2014. But there was something he saw in the Las Vegas offense that made him want to sign with the team.

The Raiders receiver — who signed a one-year deal in March — spoke to the media on Monday and said he admired the team and its quarterback, Derek Carr, from afar last year.

“It was a quarterback decision,” Brown said in his press conference. “Who would I like to play for? And when I was with Buffalo, watching Derek Carr play last year and seeing the style of offense, I fell in love with it right then and there and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Brown cited Carr’s decision-making as one of the reasons he wanted to play with him.

“Relationship [with Carr] is working out well,” Brown said. “He reminds me of Carson Palmer — take that veteran role and he believes in his guys and he gives his guys chances. So to be around him is a blessing.”

Brown started his career with the Cardinals in 2014, playing with Palmer through the 2017 season. He then spent a year in Baltimore before going to Buffalo for the last two seasons.

He caught 33 passes for 458 yards with three touchdowns in 2020.