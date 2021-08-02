Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond officially land on Vikings COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

We learned on Saturday that Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley were headed for the team’s COVID-19 reserve list and the team officially placed them on it on Monday.

Mond tested positive for the coronavirus while Cousins and Stanley are on it as high-risk close contacts. Cousins and Stanley will be out for at least the next few days due to the league’s protocols for unvaccinated players and head coach Mike Zimmer expressed his frustration with everyone who is unvaccinated on Saturday.

Jake Browning is the only unaffected quarterback on the roster. Word on Sunday was that Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann will be working out for the team on Monday.

Wide receiver Myron Mitchell was also placed on the COVID list while wideout Bisi Johnson was placed on injured reserve. Johnson tore his ACL last week.