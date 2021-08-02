Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond officially land on Vikings COVID-19 reserve list

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2021, 11:56 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

We learned on Saturday that Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley were headed for the team’s COVID-19 reserve list and the team officially placed them on it on Monday.

Mond tested positive for the coronavirus while Cousins and Stanley are on it as high-risk close contacts. Cousins and Stanley will be out for at least the next few days due to the league’s protocols for unvaccinated players and head coach Mike Zimmer expressed his frustration with everyone who is unvaccinated on Saturday.

Jake Browning is the only unaffected quarterback on the roster. Word on Sunday was that Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann will be working out for the team on Monday.

Wide receiver Myron Mitchell was also placed on the COVID list while wideout Bisi Johnson was placed on injured reserve. Johnson tore his ACL last week.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond officially land on Vikings COVID-19 reserve list

  1. Like it or not, the NFL has set firm COVID protocols. Like it or not, those protocols make it much less efficient for NFL teams to operate with fully vaccinated staff and players. Those that aren’t vaccinated and exposed are forced out of meetings, or in this case, out of practice for 5 days. If this happens during the season, the team would be screwed. I’m not judging the anti vs pro vaxxing stance other than the team concept and making the team better. Refusing to get vaccinated is selfishly putting Cousins above the team, which makes him a lousy teammate and a poor leader. I’m done defending this doofus.

  2. And other teams are going to experience this frustration all throughout the season.

  4. I still think the NFL should get balls and force a team to forfeit a game and that will finally put an end to this or ,the players will all boycott to stand behind the idiots who refuse to get the shot.
    What is it they arent getting, you get sick and get others sick becuase of your refusal to get the shot, so how is that a good choice to make??

  6. purpleguy says:
    August 2, 2021 at 12:04 pm

    Like it or not, the NFL has set firm COVID protocols. Like it or not, those protocols make it much less efficient for NFL teams to operate with fully vaccinated staff and players. Those that aren’t vaccinated and exposed are forced out of meetings, or in this case, out of practice for 5 days. If this happens during the season, the team would be screwed. I’m not judging the anti vs pro vaxxing stance other than the team concept and making the team better. Refusing to get vaccinated is selfishly putting Cousins above the team, which makes him a lousy teammate and a poor leader. I’m done defending this doofus.
    ————————————————-
    I totally Agree with Purpleguy , Those who Don’t get vaccinated in a Team sport that they know depends on them for success ,Is a Selfish Terrible example to their teammates !!!!! And shows a Tremendous Lack of Leadership !!!

  8. I am normally behind Kirk and his abilities, but this is inexcusable. All the medical staff and experts are fully behind the science, while the high school dropouts echo political pundits. Trust the experts and help your team!

  9. I’ve said it before and I say it again-why don’t you people get vaccinated????????????

  10. You have ONE job and thats availability. Take the stupid shot. We put up with all your stupid early season mistakes and interceptions and or sacks on the third down, don’t let your team down Again before you even have a chance to screw it up on 3rd down needing to extend a drive just one more time late in the fourth quarter as you’ve already done multiple times in three seasons. Take the bleepin shot. Good god man.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.