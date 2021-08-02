LeSean McCoy: I’ll play if I find a good fit, if not I’ll go into the sunset

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy has won a Super Bowl ring in two consecutive seasons, but he wasn’t a particularly important member of either the 2020 Buccaneers or the 2019 Chiefs, and with all 32 training camps now open, he’s not under contract to any team.

But McCoy isn’t ready to call himself retired just yet.

McCoy told WHTM that he’s healthy and ready to play, but that he wants to find the right fit for himself and he’s content with retiring if that turns out to be his best option.

“If the phone rings and it’s a good team I like and it’s a great fit I might go, and if not I’ll go into the sunset,” McCoy said.

A six-time Pro Bowler during his years with the Eagles and Bills, McCoy is now 33 years old and well past his prime. Riding into the sunset seems like his most likely activity for 2021.