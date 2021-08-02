Marquise Brown’s hamstring injury worse than Ravens initially thought

August 2, 2021
When Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown left practice last week, head coach John Harbaugh said it was a precautionary move and that the injury was “not serious.”

Brown missed his third straight practice on Monday and his absence from the field led Harbaugh to describe his status in different terms. Harbaugh said that the injury turned out to be worse than he and the team originally thought.

Harbaugh did not provide an estimate of when Brown will be able to get back on the field, but the nature of hamstring injuries and the timing of this one suggest it may be a bit before the wideout ramps things up again.

First-round pick Rashod Bateman joined Brown on the sidelines Monday. The rookie left Saturday’s practice with muscle tightness that’s still causing him trouble.

2 responses to “Marquise Brown’s hamstring injury worse than Ravens initially thought

  1. Classic Whinebaugh to lie about the injury and downplay it upfront.

    1. “It’s nothing major”

    3 days go by

    2. “Baltimore is moving said player to IR”

    When you are in cap hell a lot, don’t draft well leading to a weak mid/back end of roster, you can be delusional about the truth of injured players.

    Their WRs are weak enough as it is and their front 7 is old.

  2. The Baltimore Ravens front office over the past 4-5 seasons has spent premium draft capital on 1st and 2nd round wide receivers with minimal results. I don’t know…maybe it’s the guy throwing them the football. Ravens fans won’t admit it…but Jerry Rice in his prime would struggle to maintain consistent receptions, yards and touchdowns with Lamar Jackson throwing him the ball.

