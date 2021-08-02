Marquise Brown’s hamstring injury worse than Ravens initially thought

Getty Images

When Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown left practice last week, head coach John Harbaugh said it was a precautionary move and that the injury was “not serious.”

Brown missed his third straight practice on Monday and his absence from the field led Harbaugh to describe his status in different terms. Harbaugh said that the injury turned out to be worse than he and the team originally thought.

Harbaugh did not provide an estimate of when Brown will be able to get back on the field, but the nature of hamstring injuries and the timing of this one suggest it may be a bit before the wideout ramps things up again.

First-round pick Rashod Bateman joined Brown on the sidelines Monday. The rookie left Saturday’s practice with muscle tightness that’s still causing him trouble.