NFL requires league employees to get vaccinated

Although NFL players cannot be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine, league employees are being required to get the shot to stay on the job.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the NFL is making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for league employees who do not have a qualifying disability or “sincerely held religious belief or practice.”

“As we move toward our full return to the workplace in the coming weeks, a fully vaccinated workforce will provide enhanced safety for everyone,” an email sent to league employees said. “This sentiment has been echoed by many across our league office.”

More than 90 percent of the approximately 780 employees based in the NFL’s main New York City office have already been vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and have likely saved hundreds of thousands of American lives. The NFL has led the way in promoting the vaccine, including offering up every stadium as a vaccination center.