Nick Chubb: It means a lot to me to be able to stay in Cleveland

The Browns officially announced on Monday that they’ve signed running back Nick Chubb to a three-year extension through 2024 — a deal worth $36.6 million with $20 million guaranteed.

Chubb has been one of the Browns’ key offensive pieces since he was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, just missing 1,000 yards rushing as a rookie before hitting the mark in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“It means a lot to me to be able to stay in Cleveland and be a Brown,” Chubb said in a statement released by the team. “It’s an honor to put on the orange helmet and represent the city of Cleveland and these great fans. I’m happy that I will be able to be here for many more years. The Browns put their faith in me during the draft and I want to say thank you to everyone who believed in me and who has supported me. There is still a lot of work to do to continue to get better and become a better team.”

Chubb has amassed 3,557 yards rushing and 577 yards receiving with 30 total touchdowns in his first three seasons. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry in 2020, with a whopping 7.0 yards per carry in the second half and 10.0 yards per carry in the fourth quarter.

Chubb missed four games with a knee injury, but still rushed for 1,067 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2020.